Westpac NZ Warns About Sophisticated New Scam

Westpac NZ is warning New Zealanders about a sophisticated new scam that involves a fake Westpac investment prospectus.

The prospectus is formatted to resemble a Westpac document and includes professional-looking imagery.

Westpac NZ Chief Risk Officer Carolyn Kidd said the scammers had put significant effort into making the prospectus look authentic.

“Would-be investors are encountering this scam when they do internet searches for information about investments and term deposits.

“These people are asked to enter personal contact details on the websites which come up in the search results, some of which may purport to help people compare investments.

“The scammers then email or call the would-be investor using those contact details.”

Ms Kidd said written and verbal communications from the scammers used convincing language and appeared credible.

“We have had a handful of reports about the scam so far. We want people to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity so our financial crime team can investigate.”

If someone suspects they may have been targeted by this scam they should call the Westpac NZ contact centre on 0800 400 600 or talk to one of the Westpac NZ branch team.

