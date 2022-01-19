Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Open Letter To Government From Non-bank Lenders: The Path Forward On CCCFA Changes

Wednesday, 19 January 2022, 12:44 pm
Press Release: Financial Services Federation

Responsible lenders are not interested in telling the Government “I told you so” when it comes to unintended consequences of changes to lending laws that are now causing grief for everyday Kiwis seeking finance.

The Financial Services Federation (FSF), the industry body for responsible non-bank lenders, has written an open letter to Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark and officials outlining specifically what it believes needs to be done, and a desire to work together to get it right.

The FSF and its members take a conservative approach to compliance and support the government’s mandate to stamp out predatory lending, but also strongly support the call for an investigation into the effects of the changes to the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 that came into effect from 1 December 2021.

These laws do not just affect bank customers, but people seeking finance for anything from a motor vehicle to a household appliance or a mortgage from a non-bank provider, which is a steadily growing sector. Data gathered from FSF’s members in 2021 by KPMG showed that almost half of personal consumer lending in Aotearoa New Zealand is being financed by non-bank lenders.

The FSF’s open letter addresses changes which the FSF supports, such as the introduction of a definition of a “high-cost lender” or “high-cost loan”, a limit on the amount of fees and interest that can be charged by such high-cost lenders, and an interest rate cap of 0.8% per day per annum on all high-cost loans.

But the letter also identifies in detail the major causes of concern for lenders, and why it believes the overly prescriptive “one-size-fits-all” approach to assessing affordability has led to the poor experiences for consumers we are now seeing. It wants to see a return to the principles-based approach of the previous regime unless dealing with an identified vulnerable consumer.

“We believe that a fundamental problem with the process of developing the 2021 CCCFA changes is that while the intention was to address the issue of irresponsible lenders preying on vulnerable customers, treating all consumers as being vulnerable, which is what these regulations are requiring lenders to do, is entirely unreasonable,” says FSF Executive Director, Lyn McMorran.

“The FSF is eager to work constructively with Government and officials on any further investigation to ensure better outcomes for all consumers seeking access to credit in New Zealand provided by responsible lenders, whether they be banks or non-bank lenders.

“Our members are also available and keen to talk to Government and officials about their experiences and those of their customers, and are hoping that they will be listened to.

“We hope that a level of understanding that we are all working together for the greater good – reasonable access to credit provided responsibly by all lenders, and protection of those who are vulnerable – can be constructively achieved this time around.”

Access the open letter here

Open letter contents (includes executive summary):

  • Application of the CCCFA changes to all lenders
  • The effects of the changes on customers of non-bank lenders
  • How FSF members have worked with their customers since COVID-19
  • What the FSF believes are the problems with the CCCFA in its current form
  • What in particular is wrong with the Affordability Regulations
  • What the FSF believes should be done to improve the CCCFA regime
  • Where to from here

The FSF’s submissions over the course of the consultation period can be found here. In November 2021, FSF and the New Zealand Bankers’ Association, with support from FinCap, produced the resource “Changes to consumer lending and how it affects you,” to help signal the incoming changes to consumers, see this here.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Financial Services Federation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Sending An Orion P-3 To Tonga


Because the undersea volcanic eruption in Tonga cut communications with the more remote parts of the country, it wasn’t at all surprising that as a good Pacific neighbour, New Zealand sent a reconnaissance aircraft up there to gather information about the extent and location of the damage. The more interesting thing was which plane we sent. It was an old P-3K Orion. It wasn’t one of the four fancy P-8 Poseidons that the New Zealand taxpayer spent north of $3 billion to purchase and to equip, only a few years ago...
More>>



 
 



Government: New Zealand Prepared To Send Support To Tonga
New Zealand is ready to assist Tonga in its recovery from Saturday night’s undersea eruption and tsunami, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare said today... More>>


Ministry of Health: COVID-19 Immunisation Starts For 5 To 11-year-old Tāmariki
More than 120,000 doses of the child (paediatric) Pfizer vaccine have been delivered to over 500 vaccination sites around New Zealand as health providers prepare to start immunising 5 to 11-year-olds tamariki from today, 17 January... More>>


Crown: Duke Of York’s NZ Military Patronage Appointment Ends
Buckingham Palace has recently announced that, with the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen... More>>


CTU: Too Many Kiwi Workers Financially Vulnerable As Omicron Looms
With New Zealand on the precipice of an Omicron outbreak and the economic upheaval that comes with it, the CTU’s annual Mood of the Workforce Survey shows the vast majority of kiwi workers do not have the financial resources to survive a period of unemployment... More>>


Financial Advice NZ: Law Changes Locking Out Home Seekers, Urgent Meeting Sought With Government
Recent changes in consumer finance law on top of Government policy changes are locking many home seekers out of finance options they would have qualified for just six weeks ago, says Financial Advice New Zealand... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 