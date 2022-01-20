Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 17 January 2022

The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 12 December 2021:

the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were: 2,358,520 total paid jobs (down 14,000 or 0.59 percent) 114,820 paid jobs in primary industries (down 120 or 0.10 percent) 447,390 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 910 or 0.20 percent) 1,735,440 paid jobs in services industries (down 13,460 or 0.77 percent) 60,870 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 490 or 0.81 percent)

the median income (compared with the previous week) was: $1,141.55 (up $14.96 or 1.33 percent).



Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

© Scoop Media

