Response To David Seymour
Thursday, 20 January 2022, 2:18 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General
David Seymour MP wrote to us asking us to inquire into
the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet’s
decision to spend money on analysis of the Prime
Minister’s Facebook Live sessions.
We have decided
that the matter raised by Mr Seymour does not warrant an
inquiry by our office.
We’ve published our response
to Mr Seymour on
our
website.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
The power of the Tonga eruption (and the size of the aid response being mounted) have been sobering indications of the scale of this disaster. The financial impact is certain to exceed the damage done by Cyclone Harold two years ago, which was estimated at the time to cost $US111 million via its effects on crops, housing and tourism facilities. This time, the tsunami damage, volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide contamination and villager relocation expenses are likely to cost considerably more to meet... More>>