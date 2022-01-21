International Migration: November 2021 – Infoshare Tables
Friday, 21 January 2022, 10:48 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
International migration statistics give the latest
outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes
estimates of migrants entering or leaving New
Zealand.
Key facts
The comparisons between the
November 2021 and 2020 months and years use the latest
provisional estimates for each period.
The provisional
estimates have 95 percent confidence intervals (±) beside
them – the wider the interval, the greater the uncertainty
about the estimate. However, these intervals reflect the
model uncertainty, not the extent of future revisions to
provisional data.
Provisional migration estimates are
revised each month until they are finalised after 16 months.
Migration
data transformation has more information about the
migration estimates, including the 12/16-month rule and a
monthly summary of the number of border movements, the
number requiring modelling as migrants or non-migrants, and
the history of revisions to migration estimates (see Comparison
of provisional and final migration estimates: August
2017–November 2021).
Visit our
website to read this information release: International
migration: November 2021 – Infoshare
tables
