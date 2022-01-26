Tom James Appointed WSP Fellow At The Helen Clark Foundation

The Helen Clark Foundation and WSP New Zealand are thrilled to announce that Tom James has been appointed as the new WSP research fellow at the Helen Clark Foundation, taking over from Holly Walker.

During her two years as WSP fellow Holly authored multiple reports on the major challenges facing Aotearoa, including loneliness, urban sustainability and how the zero carbon transformation can be made more equitable. Holly will continue at the Helen Clark Foundation as Deputy Director, leading a project about maternal mental health.

Previously, Tom James worked as a press secretary and acting advisor to Transport Minister Michael Wood. Tom has also worked in the private sector for insights consulting firms doing both qualitative and quantitative research. Tom will spend his tenure as Fellow producing high-quality research with WSP in New Zealand and promoting public policy that helps make Aotearoa New Zealand fairer for all.

About:



- The Helen Clark Foundation is an independent, non-partisan, public policy think tank based in

Aotearoa New Zealand at the Auckland University of Technology. Building on the lifetime of public service by

its patron Helen Clark, the Foundation aims to contribute to policy debates on how to achieve a more

inclusive, sustainable, and fair society. https://helenclark.foundation/ .



- WSP is one of the world’s leading professional services firms. Its global network of 55,000 experts

spans across 550 offices in 44 countries. They plan and design human-centred solutions that harness the

power of new technology so that they can create a better tomorrow. In New Zealand, WSP’s rich history

dates back to the Public Works Department, evolving into Opus and now WSP. https://www.wsp.com/en-

NZ/who-we-are/our-story.

© Scoop Media

