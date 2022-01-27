Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ashley Bloomfield Should Do Better Than Lean Into Government’s ‘consolidation’ Spin

Thursday, 27 January 2022, 11:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield has become complicit in the Labour Government’s attempt to cover up the theft of rapid antigen tests by the Government, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Union spokesman Jordan Williams says, “The Director-General of Health is paid a $500,000 salary to inform the public and leave the spin to the politicians. He’s not meant to parrot the Government’s political lines, but that’s exactly what he’s done by claiming the Government is ‘consolidating’ rapid antigen tests, denying that the tests have been commandeered or stolen.”

“Everyone involved with the procurement of tests knows can see the Government’s seizure for what it is. When the Director-General of Health calls up a supplier to tell them to redirect tests that have already been ordered, that’s not a friendly suggestion – it comes with the implicit threat of government sanction.”

“At the Taxpayers’ Union, we would have tests for our employees by now had our supplier not received that fateful message from the Government. Now we’re waiting on a second order, but have been told by our supplier not to pay until they can be certain the Government won’t requisition this batch too.”

“This is thuggish Venezuelan behaviour, trampling over property rights and intervening to stop businesses from doing the right thing for their workers. Businesses will now have to go cap in hand to the Government in order to obtain tests. This might work out for a few well-connected employers, but overall it will reduce New Zealanders’ easy access to these vital tests.”

“Like many employers the Taxpayers’ Union ordered RATs back in December, taking prudent steps to ensure our staff are kept safe and at the office for as long as possible. But because the Government failed to take those prudent steps itself, it is now thieving off everyone who ordered RATs. To add insult to injury Ashley Bloomfield is claiming black is white in insisting the Government isn’t ‘stealing’ tests. He undermines his own credibility to serve his political masters. He should do better.”

“With a $70-odd billion pandemic response fund, the Government was perfectly positioned to order tests in a fair market. But it dragged the chain and is now making up its own rules to cover for its incompetence.”

“We join tens of thousands of other employers in telling the Government: ‘give us our tests back so we can do our jobs’.”

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Rapid Antigen Testing


National Party leader Christopher Luxon is being allowed to get away with murder. Luxon is not being challenged over his repeated assertions that the rest of the world has enjoyed ready access to rapid antigen tests (aka RATS) for a year, so why aren’t we? In fact, the reality across the Tasman for the past month has seen a colossal shambles unfold over (a) the availability and (b) the affordability of these tests. RATS have become a case of panic buying on steroids. Amid reports of price gouging, stock-piling, socially inequitable access and empty shelves...
More>>



 
 


The Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of NZ For The 5 Months Ended 30 November 2021
Interim Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the 5 months ended 30 November 2021... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Announces Three Phase Public Health Response To Omicron
The Government has announced a three phase Omicron plan that aims to slow down and limit the spread of an outbreak, Associate Minister of Health, Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today. “Through the course of managing Omicron, we will be taking a phased approach. As case numbers grow both testing and isolation approaches will change in response... More>>


Save The Children: Thousands Join Call To Retain New Zealand’s Children’s Commissioner
More than 6000 Kiwis have joined Save the Children New Zealand’s call to retain the vital role of Children’s Commissioner, as the Government considers a new bill proposing major changes to the office, including the removal of a named Children’s Commissioner... More>>

Transparency International: New Zealand Retains Top Ranking In Annual Corruption Perceptions Index
New Zealand is once again ranked least corrupt in the world by Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perceptions Index. This year New Zealand’s score of 88 out of 100 is unchanged resulting in it being first equal with Denmark and Finland... More>>


TradeMe: Property Prices Increase By A Record 25% In One Year
In December, the national average asking price jumped by a quarter year on year, to reach a new high of $956,150, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national average asking price increase was the largest on record... More>>


Statistics: Departures Lift Border Crossing Numbers
The number of people crossing New Zealand’s border went up in November 2021, mostly due to an increase in departures, Stats NZ said today. There were 28,700 border crossings in November 2021, made up of 12,300 arrivals and 16,400 departures... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 