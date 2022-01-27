Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Calls For Sacking National MP Grow With Allegations Of Misusing Parliamentary Resources

Thursday, 27 January 2022, 1:19 pm
Opinion: National Maori Authority

Matthew Tukaki, Chair of the National Maori Authority, has said enough is enough and National MP Harete Hipango must go. The call has come after the MP admitted directing the editing of her Wikpedia page and only weeks after the errant MP attended lockdown marches and appeared to be supporting the anti-vaccination narrative.

“When will this MP learn – the taxpayers and to be honest all of us expect more. To direct a staffer to edit your Wikipedia page is an absolute joke but more than that it is a misuse of staffing and resources and Parliamentary services must investigate” Tukaki said

“And while that investigation is underway the MP should be stood down by National – enough is enough. Is it not bad enough that she had to apologise for attending anti lockdown rallies? I mean come on – and because she is a list MP there should be not doubt that there are other people like Jo Hayes that could much better represent Te Ao Maori for National than someone constantly cooking up cockiemamie schemes” Tukaki said

“Christopher Luxon – sack her and lets be done with this hoha – and while we are at it how about looking at the President of the Maori branch Tu Williams may as well go too” Matthew Tukaki

