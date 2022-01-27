Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

SAFE Is Asking The Government To Back UN Resolution On Animal Welfare

Thursday, 27 January 2022, 1:35 pm
Press Release: SAFE For Animals

SAFE is asking the Minister for the Environment David Parker to support the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) resolution on "Animal welfare - Environment - Sustainable Development Nexus".

In a letter to the Minister, SAFE outlined the need for the Government to get behind a proposed resolution submitted by the Government of Ghana, along with six other UN Member States. They include Senegal, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Pakistan.

The Resolution calls on the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director to prepare a report which would help develop a better understanding of how improvements to animal welfare can mitigate the drivers of biodiversity loss, climate change, pollution, and pandemic disease emergency.

The resolution has been submitted for adoption at the fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly between February 28 and March 2 in Nairobi, Kenya.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton said the resolution would support the UNEP in achieving its environmental protection goals.

"Improving animal welfare has the flow-on effect of benefiting our environment. It’s a win-win," said Ashton.

"Evidence shows that improving animal welfare can also assist in restoring biodiversity, protecting the environment, preventing pollution and improving rural livelihoods."

The resolution also acknowledges the ongoing effort by many Member States to seek the adoption of a Universal Declaration on Animal Welfare by the UN General Assembly, which New Zealand supports in principle.

"Citizens across the globe, and particularly in Aotearoa, are becoming increasingly concerned about the treatment of animals and their welfare.

"Aotearoa has its own animal welfare challenges which need attention. But while we face our own challenges it’s important for Aotearoa as a member of the international community to support this important resolution."

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from SAFE For Animals on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Rapid Antigen Testing


National Party leader Christopher Luxon is being allowed to get away with murder. Luxon is not being challenged over his repeated assertions that the rest of the world has enjoyed ready access to rapid antigen tests (aka RATS) for a year, so why aren’t we? In fact, the reality across the Tasman for the past month has seen a colossal shambles unfold over (a) the availability and (b) the affordability of these tests. RATS have become a case of panic buying on steroids. Amid reports of price gouging, stock-piling, socially inequitable access and empty shelves...
More>>



 
 


The Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of NZ For The 5 Months Ended 30 November 2021
Interim Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the 5 months ended 30 November 2021... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Announces Three Phase Public Health Response To Omicron
The Government has announced a three phase Omicron plan that aims to slow down and limit the spread of an outbreak, Associate Minister of Health, Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today. “Through the course of managing Omicron, we will be taking a phased approach. As case numbers grow both testing and isolation approaches will change in response... More>>


Save The Children: Thousands Join Call To Retain New Zealand’s Children’s Commissioner
More than 6000 Kiwis have joined Save the Children New Zealand’s call to retain the vital role of Children’s Commissioner, as the Government considers a new bill proposing major changes to the office, including the removal of a named Children’s Commissioner... More>>

Transparency International: New Zealand Retains Top Ranking In Annual Corruption Perceptions Index
New Zealand is once again ranked least corrupt in the world by Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perceptions Index. This year New Zealand’s score of 88 out of 100 is unchanged resulting in it being first equal with Denmark and Finland... More>>


TradeMe: Property Prices Increase By A Record 25% In One Year
In December, the national average asking price jumped by a quarter year on year, to reach a new high of $956,150, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national average asking price increase was the largest on record... More>>


Statistics: Departures Lift Border Crossing Numbers
The number of people crossing New Zealand’s border went up in November 2021, mostly due to an increase in departures, Stats NZ said today. There were 28,700 border crossings in November 2021, made up of 12,300 arrivals and 16,400 departures... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 