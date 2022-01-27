Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

PSA: Record Inflation Shows Government Must Act To Ensure Working People Stay Afloat

Thursday, 27 January 2022, 5:14 pm
Press Release: PSA

The country’s largest union is recommending urgent action from the Government to improve working people’s pay, to counter the worsening impacts of record inflation on our communities.

"Today’s CPI figures prove what our members have told us for months: the everyday costs of living are increasing faster than they have in decades, and working people are getting to the point where they just can’t keep up", says PSA Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi National Secretary Kerry Davies.

"The pandemic response has seen significant wealth transfer into the hands of the already wealthy, while ordinary working people have seen their wages starting to skydive in real terms. It’s plain wrong that while so many business owners have made record profits through the pandemic, they haven’t passed their gains on to the people who have worked hard for them to make those profits possible.

"So many folk were already struggling to make ends meet at the start of the pandemic. People and their families are being pushed to their limits.

"There are some key actions the Government can begin to take right now to address this issue. One is introducing Fair Pay Agreements, to give workers a chance to agree fairer pay in their industries. Another is ensuring that the publicly funded community services have pay equity and that labour hire workers have pay parity with staff who are employed directly to do the same job.

"This is also a time for the Government to sit up and acknowledge that public sector pay needs to improve. It would be one thing if workers’ pay really was standing still - but in real terms it’s going backwards. The Government needs to make sure that in upcoming collective bargaining all public sector and funded community sector workers have pay increases that mean they can keep up with increasing costs.

"People who rely on income support are finding things especially tough. We need to see the Government follow through on the additional changes recommended by the Welfare Expert Advisory Group.

"In a situation where we already had a massive housing crisis, and so many of our whānau in poverty, the pressure on families right now is immense. They need to see a light at the end of the tunnel."

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Rapid Antigen Testing


National Party leader Christopher Luxon is being allowed to get away with murder. Luxon is not being challenged over his repeated assertions that the rest of the world has enjoyed ready access to rapid antigen tests (aka RATS) for a year, so why aren’t we? In fact, the reality across the Tasman for the past month has seen a colossal shambles unfold over (a) the availability and (b) the affordability of these tests. RATS have become a case of panic buying on steroids. Amid reports of price gouging, stock-piling, socially inequitable access and empty shelves...
More>>



 
 


The Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of NZ For The 5 Months Ended 30 November 2021
Interim Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the 5 months ended 30 November 2021... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Announces Three Phase Public Health Response To Omicron
The Government has announced a three phase Omicron plan that aims to slow down and limit the spread of an outbreak, Associate Minister of Health, Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today. “Through the course of managing Omicron, we will be taking a phased approach. As case numbers grow both testing and isolation approaches will change in response... More>>


Save The Children: Thousands Join Call To Retain New Zealand’s Children’s Commissioner
More than 6000 Kiwis have joined Save the Children New Zealand’s call to retain the vital role of Children’s Commissioner, as the Government considers a new bill proposing major changes to the office, including the removal of a named Children’s Commissioner... More>>


TradeMe: New Zealand Rents Climb $40 Per Week In One Year
New Zealand’s national median rent climbed $40 a week in 2021 to reach $560 in December, according to Trade Me’s latest Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national median weekly rent showed an 8 per cent annual increase... More>>


Transparency International: New Zealand Retains Top Ranking In Annual Corruption Perceptions Index
New Zealand is once again ranked least corrupt in the world by Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perceptions Index. This year New Zealand’s score of 88 out of 100 is unchanged resulting in it being first equal with Denmark and Finland... More>>


TradeMe: Property Prices Increase By A Record 25% In One Year
In December, the national average asking price jumped by a quarter year on year, to reach a new high of $956,150, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national average asking price increase was the largest on record... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 