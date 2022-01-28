Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Human Rights Commission Paying For Mayoral Campaign ‘wrong’, ‘undemocratic’

Friday, 28 January 2022, 11:03 am
Opinion: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Human Rights Commission is once again showing it can’t be trusted with taxpayer money, this time politicising the agency by funding paid advertising for an Auckland Mayoral candidate with Facebook ads targeting Auckland.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Jordan Williams, says “We were alerted to the ads by numerous members in Auckland asking why the agency is running paid advertisements promoting declared Mayoral candidate Fa’anana Efeso Collins.”

“The problem with the Human Rights Commission is the mask is off. They no longer give a stuff about keeping their political activism and bias behind closed doors.”

“No government agency should be paying for a politician's Facebook promotions, and especially not an agency that is supposed to be a guardian of democracy. Weirdly enough it’s only those on the loony left that the agency cares to back with other people’s money.”

“The Chief Human Rights Commissioner needs to put an end to this undemocratic spending, make a declaration for the donation to Efeso Collin’s campaign, and apologise to taxpayers for, yet again, wasting our money.”

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Local Responses To The Global Problems Of Inflation


In the United Kingdom, inflation is running at its highest rate in 30 years. In the US, inflation hit 7% during 2021. You wouldn’t want to be in Estonia, where inflation has just hit 12%. Across the Eurozone – the measurement methods vary – inflation is averaging out at 5%. In Canada, inflation is running at its highest level in 30 years. Inflation is not simply a problem afflicting developed countries. In a developing country like Brazil inflation is running at its highest level in seven years...
More>>



 
 


The Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of NZ For The 5 Months Ended 30 November 2021
Interim Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the 5 months ended 30 November 2021... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Announces Three Phase Public Health Response To Omicron
The Government has announced a three phase Omicron plan that aims to slow down and limit the spread of an outbreak, Associate Minister of Health, Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today. “Through the course of managing Omicron, we will be taking a phased approach. As case numbers grow both testing and isolation approaches will change in response... More>>


Save The Children: Thousands Join Call To Retain New Zealand’s Children’s Commissioner
More than 6000 Kiwis have joined Save the Children New Zealand’s call to retain the vital role of Children’s Commissioner, as the Government considers a new bill proposing major changes to the office, including the removal of a named Children’s Commissioner... More>>


TradeMe: New Zealand Rents Climb $40 Per Week In One Year
New Zealand’s national median rent climbed $40 a week in 2021 to reach $560 in December, according to Trade Me’s latest Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national median weekly rent showed an 8 per cent annual increase... More>>


Transparency International: New Zealand Retains Top Ranking In Annual Corruption Perceptions Index
New Zealand is once again ranked least corrupt in the world by Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perceptions Index. This year New Zealand’s score of 88 out of 100 is unchanged resulting in it being first equal with Denmark and Finland... More>>


TradeMe: Property Prices Increase By A Record 25% In One Year
In December, the national average asking price jumped by a quarter year on year, to reach a new high of $956,150, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national average asking price increase was the largest on record... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 