Launch of “Experiences of Care in Aotearoa: Agency Compliance with the National Care Standards and Related Matters Regulations

Te Mana Whakamaru Tamariki Motuhake/ Independent Children’s has published its latest report, “Experiences of Care in Aotearoa: Agency Compliance with the National Care Standards and Related Matters Regulations – Reporting period 1 July 2020 – 30 June 2021.” This is the Monitor’s fourth report since 2019 and the first full report on agency compliance with all the National Care Standards and Related Matters Regulations (NCS Regulations). It covers the period between 1 July 2020 and 30 June 2021.

The Monitor was established in July 2019 to monitor the performance of the Oranga Tamariki system. We currently monitor agency compliance with the National Care Standards Regulations (NCS Regulations). This is to ensure the agencies that look after our tamariki and rangatahi are doing what they need to, to enable tamariki and rangatahi to thrive and reach their potential. The NCS Regulations set out the minimum standard of care every tamariki and rangatahi needs so they can do well and be well, and the support that caregivers can expect to receive to provide the appropriate services.

“It is the first time much of this data has been made public. Our key findings are clear on what needs to improve and the findings are most relevant to Oranga Tamariki as they have the care of ninety-nine percent of tamariki and rangatahi. Specifically, Oranga Tamariki data, and the voices in communities tell us that Oranga Tamariki practice is better at the time tamairiki and rangatahi come into care but this needs to be sustained over the whole time tamariki are in care, as well as during transition,” said Arran Jones, Executive Director of the Independent Children’s Monitor.

There are currently four agencies that have statutory care and custody of tamariki and rangatahi and are being monitored under this legislation – Barnardos, Dingwall Trust, Open Home Foundation and Oranga Tamariki. One of the objectives of the Monitor is to provide greater transparency about the quality of care, and by doing so, support better decision making by government, agencies and communities.

“Agencies’ understanding of their own performance also needs to improve, so they can understand what is making a difference. This is a responsibility for all monitored agencies including other agencies such as the Ministries of Education and Health,” Mr Jones added.

In preparing this report, the Monitor gathered data and information from the agencies that have custody of tamariki and rangatahi and listened to the voices of tamariki and rangatahi in care, alongside their whānau, as well as professionals and caregivers.

“We heard some good stories and some not so good stories from tamariki, rangatahi, whānau and those supporting them. We need to share and learn from these and support those delivering services to provide the best outcomes for our tamariki and rangatahi. It’s important that the people delivering the services have the tools and resources to do their job.”

“We report our findings to the Minister for Children, and monitored agencies are held to account by reviewing, measuring, and comparing findings each year, and making reports publicly available,” said Mr Jones.

It will take several reporting periods to receive the level of data and information required to draw trends and patterns. This report provides a baseline for the level of current compliance. As the Monitor takes a systems view of how services are delivered, we will provide greater insight into what is working well and analyse the barriers that may be in the way.

“We will be reporting annually on compliance with the NCS Regulations. Through future reports we want to see positive change for tamariki, rangatahi and their whānau.”

“We would like to thank everyone who gave us time to hear their stories and to be open and honest about what is working well and what needs to change,” Mr Jones said.

Questions about agency performance and their responses to our report are to be directed to that specific agency. View the report and agency responses here<https://www.icm.org.nz/reports/#e432>.

Additional information on the Independent Children’s Monitor:

Te Mana Whakamaru Tamariki Motuhake/ the Independent Children’s Monitor was established in July 2019 to highlight how tamariki and rangatahi are being cared for in State care. This is done by monitoring the systems and processes around their care, not individual children, to ensure the agencies that look after tamariki and rangatahi in care are enhancing their wellbeing and life outcomes.

The Monitor’s current role is to monitor compliance with the NCS Regulations, until the Oversight of Oranga Tamariki System and Children and Young People’s Commission Bill is passed (later 2022). At this time the Monitor’s function will expand to include monitoring the whole of the Oranga Tamariki system, including Youth Justice and Care and Protection Residences.

The Monitor’s previous three reports covered regulations 69 and 85, relating to reports of abuse and neglect of children and young people in care, and regulation 86, which requires agencies to monitor their own compliance.

To know more about the Independent Children’s Monitor, visit www.icm.org.nz www.icm.org.nz>

