Resident Visa Holders' Share Of Home Transfers Grows By 1 Percent

Resident visa holders acquired more homes in 2021 than in 2020, Stats NZ said today.

“The number of home transfers increased across most buyer types in 2021, with a slight increase in the proportion of transfers going to resident visa holders,” property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

Resident visa holders accounted for 16,000 home transfers in the 2021 calendar year (or 9.6 percent of all home transfers). This compares with 13,000 home transfers (8.5 percent) in 2020.

The ‘resident visa holders’ category covers sales and other property transfers where at least one of the buyers held a New Zealand resident visa. It excludes transfers where at least one of the buyers held NZ citizenship.

