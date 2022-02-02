Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Grant’s New Tax Is A Productivity-killer

Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 11:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Grant Robertson’s new tax on employment is a broken promise that will punish productivity and reward the unproductive, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

The Taxpayers Union is releasing Curia polling commissioned by the Union that asked respondents: Would you be happy to pay $1,000 a year more in income tax in return for a compulsory unemployment insurance scheme which would see someone made redundant receive 80% of their old salary for six months – only 31% supported this proposal, versus 42% opposed.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “The Government’s ‘social insurance’ proposal is really just a pumped-up new benefit scheme that will pay even wealthy people up to $1820 a week for sitting on the couch. It would be one of the most extreme unemployment insurance schemes in the world, replacing 80 percent of income." [1]

“This policy is a classic productivity killer: it taxes work and subsidises non-work. Why bother finding a new job when you can sit at home for six months on nearly full pay, courtesy of the taxpayer?”

“The new tax on employment is yet another nail in the coffin of Grant Robertson’s ‘no new taxes’ promise made in 2020. The two 1.39% levies on the worker and employer will effectively stack together as a 2.78% tax on income – an extra $1580 per year for someone on the median wage.”“The tax is especially unfair on workers who have made the choice to pursue stable careers with reliable employers. They’ll pay the tax but may not ever get the payouts.”

“The Taxpayers’ Union will fight tooth and nail to shut down this dumb tax.”

[1] Unemployment insurance schemes around the world: Evidence and policy options (Page 22)

Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Second-hand Clothes


According to National’s leader Christopher Luxon and the fawning media coverage of the caucus gathering in Queenstown, its “game on!” Not a great metaphor, folks. Politics is only a game for people wealthy enough to afford to lose a round or two. For multi-millionaires who own seven houses, politics might be just a game. (Or a vanity project.) Yet for a lot of other people, political decisions determine whether they can feed their families or put a roof over their heads...
Government: Consultation Begins On Income Insurance Scheme To Protect Workers, Benefit Businesses
An income insurance scheme will better protect workers and incomes, increase the availability of skilled workers and help communities and industries during economic shocks and transitions, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said. Consultation is now open on the proposed New Zealand Income Insurance Scheme... More>>

OECD: NZ - Foster Productivity Growth For A Strong And Sustainable Recovery And Higher Living Standards
Strong government support to protect jobs and incomes in the face of the pandemic helped New Zealand recover rapidly from the severe COVID-19-induced downturn, but challenges remain... More>>

Government: Building And Shaping A City: Future-proofing Auckland Transport Infrastructure
National: Navigating Through Omicron
We need a new strategy to safely steer New Zealand through the Omicron wave and out of endless restrictions, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says. “The Omicron variant has arrived and case numbers are set to increase rapidly in the coming weeks and months... More>>

Ministry Of Transport: Have Your Say On The Future Of Road User Charges
TradeMe: New Zealand Rents Climb $40 Per Week In One Year
