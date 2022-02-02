Unemployment Rate At 3.2 Percent
Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 12:32 pm
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Seasonally adjusted unemployment reached 3.2 percent in
the December 2021 quarter while the underutilisation rate
stayed at 9.2 percent, Stats NZ said today.
The
unemployment rate remained low in the last quarter of 2021,
down to 3.2 percent, from 3.3 percent (revised) the previous
quarter, while the underutilisation rate did not change at
9.2 percent.
“The labour market continued to show
the tightness we saw in the September 2021 quarter, with
both unemployment and underutilisation rates remaining
low,” work and wellbeing statistics senior manager Becky
Collett said.
