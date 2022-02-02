Unemployment Rate At 3.2 Percent

Seasonally adjusted unemployment reached 3.2 percent in the December 2021 quarter while the underutilisation rate stayed at 9.2 percent, Stats NZ said today.

The unemployment rate remained low in the last quarter of 2021, down to 3.2 percent, from 3.3 percent (revised) the previous quarter, while the underutilisation rate did not change at 9.2 percent.

“The labour market continued to show the tightness we saw in the September 2021 quarter, with both unemployment and underutilisation rates remaining low,” work and wellbeing statistics senior manager Becky Collett said.

