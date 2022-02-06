Asylum Seekers Support Trust- Waitangi Day

Waitangi Day

Kia ora E Te Whanau,

E ngā mana,

E ngā reo,

E ngā matawaka,

E aku rau rangatira ma,

Tena ra koutou katoa

The 6th of February every year marks the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi in New Zealand Aotearoa. We, at Asylum Seekers Support Trust (ASST), join the whole nation in celebrating this occasion.

We believe that this occasion is more than a holiday. It is a day of reflection, unity, hospitality, and acceptance.

The recognition of the significance of the Treaty of Waitangi as the nation's founding document should continue to encourage our leaders and communities to mark the day in new ways: enhance our ability to understand each other, work together, have compassion and support everyone in Aotearoa especially those in precarity and on the fringes of our society to live a good life with dignity.

There are tough situations around the world (that we are lucky in New Zealand not to have) that force people to flee their homes, families, roots, and most cherished possessions to seek international protection elsewhere in the world as refugees.

An important task for everyone who lives in New Zealand is to develop and contribute to social cohesion to make our community safer, more inclusive and more diverse. Our organisation (ASST) is committed to contributing to this task by giving support to people who seek asylum and convention refugees despite the few resources that we have. We will always be driven by our vision “A New Zealand where asylum seekers are welcomed, supported, and thriving.”

Hutia te rito

Hutia te rito o te harakeke

Kei whea te ko(ri)mako e ko

Ki mai ki ahau

He aha te mea nui

He aha te mea nui o te ao

Maku e kii atu

He tangata, he tangata,

He tangata, hei!

If you remove the heart

Of the flax bush

From where will the Bellbird sing?

If you say to me

What is the most important thing

In this world

I will reply to you

It is people, it is people,

It is people!

No reira, tena koutou, tena koutou, tena tatou katoa

