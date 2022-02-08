Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Use Of Police Dog Following Pursuit In Greymouth Not Justified

Tuesday, 8 February 2022, 10:04 am
Press Release: Independent Police Conduct Authority

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that the use of a Police dog to apprehend a man following a pursuit was not justified.

On 29 May 2020, a member of the public approached an officer who was parked outside a school and reported she was concerned about a vehicle being driven very slowly and “swerving all over the road”.

The officer found the vehicle nearby and signalled the driver to stop because he suspected he was driving under the influence of alcohol. When the vehicle did not stop, the officer initiated a pursuit. The pursuit lasted for about 32 minutes and travelled approximately 18 to 20 kilometres, at very slow speeds. A Police dog handler also joined the pursuit. Officers did not have any concerns about the manner in which the vehicle was being driven during the pursuit.

The pursuit ended in a rural area on a gravel road when the road became obstructed preventing the vehicles from travelling any further. The road was surrounded by gorse and native bush.

The dog handler watched the driver get out of his vehicle and believed the driver was attempting to flee into the bush. The dog handler believed if he did not arrest the driver, Police would lose evidence of the suspected driving under the influence of alcohol. He was also concerned that the if the driver was allowed to enter the bush, he might get lost and need rescuing.

The dog handler assessed that his only available option to apprehend the driver and prevent him fleeing into the bush was to release his dog, which he did.

The driver was caught by the Police dog and his leg was bitten. He was given medical treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital by Police for treatment.

The Authority found the decision to signal the driver to stop was justified. Due to the interpretation of Police policy at the time, initiating and continuing the pursuit was also justified.

The Authority found the use of the Police dog to apprehend the fleeing driver was unjustified in the circumstances. The seriousness of the offending and suspected offending, and the risk posed by the driver if not immediately apprehended did not justify the degree of force used.

“The use of the Police dog was not justified or necessary in the circumstances. The offending the driver had been involved in and was suspected of having been involved in was not at a level that warranted a Police dog being deployed to bite him; the officer had other options” said Authority Chair, Judge Colin Doherty.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2202/8_FEBRUARY_2022_IPCA_PUBLIC_REPORT__Use_of_Police_dog_following_pursuit_in_Greymouth_unjustified.pdf

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Independent Police Conduct Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Second-hand Clothes


According to National’s leader Christopher Luxon and the fawning media coverage of the caucus gathering in Queenstown, its “game on!” Not a great metaphor, folks. Politics is only a game for people wealthy enough to afford to lose a round or two. For multi-millionaires who own seven houses, politics might be just a game. (Or a vanity project.) Yet for a lot of other people, political decisions determine whether they can feed their families or put a roof over their heads...
More>>



 
 

National: Release 10-point Omicron Plan
Given the Government has listened to National’s policy to end MIQ for vaccinated travellers and recognised the importance of rapid tests, National is proposing more ideas to improve the response to Omicron, says National’s COVID-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>

Government: Border To Reopen In Stages From 27 February
The New Zealand border will reopen to vaccinated Kiwis and other current eligible travellers from Australia at 11.59pm on 27 February and to the same groups from the rest of the world only two weeks later on 13 March, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced today... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Consultation Begins On Income Insurance Scheme To Protect Workers, Benefit Businesses
An income insurance scheme will better protect workers and incomes, increase the availability of skilled workers and help communities and industries during economic shocks and transitions, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said. Consultation is now open on the proposed New Zealand Income Insurance Scheme... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Booster Interval Reduced To Three Months
A million more New Zealanders over 18 will be eligible for their booster from this Friday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “Cabinet has considered advice from the Director-General of Health and the COVID-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group... More>>

National: Navigating Through Omicron
We need a new strategy to safely steer New Zealand through the Omicron wave and out of endless restrictions, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says. “The Omicron variant has arrived and case numbers are set to increase rapidly in the coming weeks and months... More>>

Ministry Of Transport: Have Your Say On The Future Of Road User Charges
Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport is inviting New Zealanders to submit their views on improving the Road User Charges system, says Secretary for Transport, Peter Mersi... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 