Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Love Isn’t Always In The Air – Beware Of Relationship Scams

Monday, 14 February 2022, 9:49 am
Press Release: BNZ

While many people around the country are busy with romantic plans and gestures for their partners today, Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) is reminding people to be cautious about the ever-present threat of relationship scams.

BNZ Head of Financial Crime, Ashley Kai Fong, says, “Relationship scams are particularly evil and heart-breaking. The scammers target people they know are vulnerable or lonely, offering them what seems like genuine connection and companionship. They are psychologically manipulating their victims into thinking they have a strong emotional bond and that they care about them, but all they care about is their money.

“Relationship scams can strike at any time but are particularly effective when a victim might be feeling more lonely than usual. Their vulnerability is a scammer’s opportunity,” says Kai Fong.

BNZ warns that relationship scams can be perpetuated over long periods of time with scammers even going back to victims they’ve targeted before.

“BNZ has been working closely with a customer who was previously caught up in a relationship scam back in 2018. The victim lost $70,000 before they realised they were being duped and cut off contact.

“We’ve recently discovered that the scammer has managed to get back in touch with the victim, convincing them it was all a misunderstanding and that they really do have a proper relationship.

“Of course, the scam continued, with the customer being used as a money mule to unwittingly help transfer money stolen from other victims out of the country for the scammer. To add insult to injury, this customer has also lost a further $16,000 of their own money,” says Kai Fong.

The victim believed they were making the international transfers to help the scammer get to New Zealand.

“In a relationship scam tailored for COVID times the scammer then told the customer that, after taking all the money, they can’t come to New Zealand because they haven’t been able to get an MIQ spot,” says Kai Fong.

Kiwis can learn more and test their scam spotting skills at www.getscamsavvy.co.nz or see the latest scams at https://www.bnz.co.nz/about-us/online-security/latest-scams

How to spot a relationship scam:

  • Relationship scams can move quickly, with early proclamations of love
  • Talking about personal troubles that can only be solved with money
  • Requests for money to meet in person, such as for airfares or other travel costs
  • Scammers sometimes use a range of people to maintain the scam, so communication styles may change between them
  • Scammers often create fake identities from photos of people they find online, so check anything on Google’s reverse image search to see where else any photo might have appeared.
  • If you’ve fallen victim to a relationship scam, talk to your bank immediately. If you think a loved one has fallen victim, you can talk to Netsafe for advice.

© Scoop Media

Bank of New Zealand

BNZ

Be good with money

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has been a big part of New Zealand life for over 150 years since its foundation in 1861. The bank employs over 5,000 people and has more than 170 retail stores and 32 Partners business centres across the country.

Passionate about enabling a higher achieving New Zealand, BNZ works with personal, business, agri, and private wealth clients, helping them grow and make their goals a reality.

A subsidiary of the National Australia Bank Group of companies, BNZ is governed locally by a Board of Directors and strives to help New Zealanders be good with money.

Contact Bank of New Zealand

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Freedom, And Government Mandates


The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck...
More>>



 
 


Speaker Of The House: Statement Regarding Ongoing Parliament Protest Activity
Following discussions of the Parliamentary Service Commission, I have been authorised to make the following statement of the view of all parties in Parliament... More>>


Amnesty International: Australia Accepts NZ Offer To Resettle Refugees
Amnesty International today welcomes the news that survivors of indefinite detention in the Pacific region will soon become Kiwis. Nine years after the New Zealand Government said it would welcome up to 150 people per year trapped in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime, the offer has been accepted... More>>

Government: Acts To Protect Renters And Landlords
The Government has unveiled its proposals to regulate the residential property management sector in order to make things fairer for renters and landlords. Measures including a new licensing regime requiring residential property managers to comply with a Code of Conduct... More>>

Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Govt For The 6 Months Ending 31 December 2021
Please find attached the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the six months ended 31 December 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 