Phil Goff Bowing Out Was The Decent Thing To Do
Monday, 14 February 2022, 11:20 am
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance
With the Mayor of Auckland still under an
investigation by the Serious Fraud Office, Phil Goff’s
bowing out was the decent thing to do, says the Auckland
Ratepayers’ Alliance.
Jo Holmes say, “The
wallets of Auckland ratepayers rejoice at Phil Goff’s
retirement. Mr Goff was elected on promises of reigning in
staff salaries, and high rates. Unfortunately he achieved
neither – only recently hiring a million dollar CEO for
the Port, and introducing more targeted rates than hot
meals.”
“Aucklanders deserve a mayor that will
fight for ratepayers. That now appears more
likely.”
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck... More>>