Phil Goff Bowing Out Was The Decent Thing To Do

With the Mayor of Auckland still under an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office, Phil Goff’s bowing out was the decent thing to do, says the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance.

Jo Holmes say, “The wallets of Auckland ratepayers rejoice at Phil Goff’s retirement. Mr Goff was elected on promises of reigning in staff salaries, and high rates. Unfortunately he achieved neither – only recently hiring a million dollar CEO for the Port, and introducing more targeted rates than hot meals.”

“Aucklanders deserve a mayor that will fight for ratepayers. That now appears more likely.”

