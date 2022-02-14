Lying RAT Companies Should Be Referred To Commerce Commission For Misleading And Deceptive Behaviour

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Minister of Consumer Affairs to report companies accused of lying about the Government’s alleged confiscation of RAT tests to the Commerce Commission for breaching the Fair Trading Act with misleading or deceptive conduct.

Union spokesman Jordan Williams says, “While the Government claims it has not been stealing businesses’ rapid antigen tests, the Herald reports that companies supplying the tests are still telling customers the opposite. This is consistent with what the Taxpayers’ Union has been told about its own order.”

“Unlike for politicians, it’s illegal for companies in trade to lie or deceive under the Fair Trading Act.”

“There’s possible cartel behaviour here too. How else do you explain that all of these companies have exactly the same story?”

“Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi needs to take action. His Cabinet colleagues appear to be victim of an elaborate ploy to deceive New Zealanders. If he really believe his Government hasn't stolen RATs, why isn't he on the phone to the Commerce Commission demanding these companies are held to account?”

