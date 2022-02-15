Net Migration Lowest In Nine Years
Tuesday, 15 February 2022, 10:50 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
The net migration loss in 2021 is the first for a
calendar year since 2012, Stats NZ said today.
There
was a provisional net migration loss of 3,900 people in
2021, down from a provisional net gain of 36,800 in
2020.
“Ups and downs in net migration are a feature
of New Zealand’s history, and we have had periods of net
migration losses in the past, most recently from 2010 to
2012,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam
said.
