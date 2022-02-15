Every Business Is Critical, Every Worker Is Essential
Tuesday, 15 February 2022, 11:30 am
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber
Chambers across New Zealand have stated clearly that
every business is essential, and every worker is critical to
their family and their place of work.
Every employee
and employer should have access to Rapid Antigen Testing and
following a daily test where required be able to front up to
work every day.
Without this, businesses will face
closure due to staff shortages and other will face failure
due to loss of revenue.
Government must understand
this and respond
urgently.
The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck... More>>