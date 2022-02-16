Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

2021 Resident Visa Applications To Open Early For Up To 10,500 People

Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Immigration NZ

Up to 10,500 people who were eligible to apply for a 2021 Resident Visa from 1 March 2022 will now be able to apply from next week, Immigration New Zealand (INZ) announced today.

INZ General Manager Geoff Scott says good progress is being made with processing applications received since the 2021 Resident Visa category opened on 1 December 2021 which means INZ can allow people who had already taken a step towards applying for residence to apply for their 2021 Resident Visa earlier than planned.

“Since Phase 1 applications opened on 1 December 2021, we have received more than 13,000 applications. Of those, nearly 6,000 have been approved, resulting in more than 12,500 people becoming residents under this new policy,” Geoff Scott says.

“This means that we are well through processing the applications received under Phase 1 and the majority of the applications still being processed are waiting for third party checks to be completed or more information from the applicant, before they can be progressed.

“Due to the good progress that has been made, individuals who have a Skilled Migrant Category (SMC) Expression of Interest (EOI) that was submitted on or before 29 September 2021 will now be able to apply from 21 February.

“This will be done in a staggered way, in the order of the date the individual submitted their EOI, with up to 1,500 individuals able to apply each day from 21 February. This will limit the number of applicants trying to apply at any one time and will help to reduce pressure on the online system,” Geoff Scott says.

People who can apply early will receive an email from INZ on the day they are able to apply from and will need their EOI reference number to be able to apply.

“Allowing this group of individuals to apply early recognises that they had already taken a step towards gaining residence by submitting an EOI, but their pathway was impacted by the suspension to EOI selections as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Geoff Scott says.

INZ continues to prepare for all remaining eligible applicants to start applying when Phase 2 opens on 1 March 2022.

“We have learnt from Phase 1 and we are working on ways to manage the large volume of applications expected under Phase 2. We will have more to say on this closer to 1 March,” Geoff Scott says.

More information about the 2021 Resident Visa can be found at https://www.immigration.govt.nz/new-zealand-visas/already-have-a-visa/one-off-residence-visa.

Processing information for the 2021 Resident Visa can be found at https://www.immigration.govt.nz/new-zealand-visas/waiting-for-a-visa/how-long-it-takes-to-process-your-visa-application/2021-resident-visa-processing-times.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Immigration NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Freedom, And Government Mandates


The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck...
More>>



 
 


Speaker Of The House: Statement Regarding Ongoing Parliament Protest Activity
Following discussions of the Parliamentary Service Commission, I have been authorised to make the following statement of the view of all parties in Parliament... More>>


Amnesty International: Australia Accepts NZ Offer To Resettle Refugees
Amnesty International today welcomes the news that survivors of indefinite detention in the Pacific region will soon become Kiwis. Nine years after the New Zealand Government said it would welcome up to 150 people per year trapped in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime, the offer has been accepted... More>>

Government: Acts To Protect Renters And Landlords
The Government has unveiled its proposals to regulate the residential property management sector in order to make things fairer for renters and landlords. Measures including a new licensing regime requiring residential property managers to comply with a Code of Conduct... More>>

Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Govt For The 6 Months Ending 31 December 2021
Please find attached the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the six months ended 31 December 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 