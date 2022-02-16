Govt Must Mass Covid 19 Test For All Citizens Now

Due to Government opening up the border soon we propose the following: Make the use of home based use of “free Home kit tests for rapid saliva Antigen tests allowable for all citizens” as most overseas countries do. National Party leader Christopher Luxon is correct here, as this will reduce any unwelcome ‘Mandates’ currently locking people out of their jobs today. NZ Ministry of Health do not have adequate data yet to understand the nature of the ‘long covid syndrome’ or who has been exposed to any Covid 19 variant or who has recovered; without the “long tail of covid syndrome”, so MOH must incorporate with the current ‘PSR swab test’- with both the widely globally used now “Rapid antigen test’ along with antibody test (also called a serology test.) to help confirm all who develop immunity to Covid 19. We simply have no solid scientific data to make any conclusions here in NZ.

Make the use of low cost multiple free home based use of “Home kit tests for rapid saliva Antigen tests allowable” for every citizen as most overseas countries do.

WHY?

· We need to know who has actually developed immunity to the virus.

A recent study has found that’ Vaccinated people are 27 times more likely to contract the virus than unvaccinated COVID survivors

There are those in community that have developed “Natural immunity” and are now called an “unvaccinated-covid-survivor of Covid 19.”.

This very comprehensive accepted study has now found recently to show the issue of natural immunity to Covid 19 that will protect us far better than a vaccine.

A new study in Israel compared the protection provided by vaccine-induced immunity with natural immunity after a previous COVID-19 infection and showed that the latter provides much better protection against infection, symptomatic illness and hospitalization.

Natural immunity provides much longer protection

Directly comparing 16,215 previously COVID-19-infected people with 16,215 fully vaccinated people, 10 physicians (Gazit et al., 2021) tentatively report (preprint) that fully vaccinated people are (a) 13 times more likely to get COVID-19 infection, (b) 27 times more likely to have symptomatic illness, and (c) 8 times more likely to be hospitalized than unvaccinated people with prior COVID infection (natural immunity).

“This study demonstrated that natural immunity provides longer-lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic illness, and hospitalization caused by the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 compared with immunity caused by two doses of BNT162b2 vaccine.”

Other studies (Dan et al., 2021, Turner et al., 2021) have also shown that natural immunity obtained after a previous infection provides long-lasting, even “lifelong” protection against reinfection, or that “individuals who have had SARS-CoV-2 infection are unlikely to benefit from COVID-19 vaccination” (Shrestha et al., 2021).

Vaccine efficacy decreases by 56% in just 70 days

A new study published in The Lancet reports an initial spike in antibody protection in those who received a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

· We do not have these tools at present in the test protocol

· NZ Ministry of health is still promoting using mainly the PSR nasal or throat swab test, which can ‘migrate’ from the nasal or throat in a few days we are being advised.

· The current PSR ‘nasal throat Swab’ coronavirus test look for the virus’ genetic material in a sample of mucus, which is usually collected by a nasal or throat swab administered by a health care worker. and only diagnose a current infection, who can contract another infection days after and not be picked up.

· Whereas the antibody test (also called a serology test) finds who develops immunity to Covid 19, signifies that the person has been exposed to the virus long enough that their immune system has been responding to it- which is the real gold standard now being used.

CEAC are on the record here

CEAC have several times requested for “NZ Ministry of Health to be cautious” now more so with the virus testing protocols beginning on 20th January 2020, as reported here.

