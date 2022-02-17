National Population Estimates: At 31 December 2021
Thursday, 17 February 2022, 10:51 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
National population estimates give the best measure
between census dates of the population that usually lives in
an area, by age and sex, for the total New Zealand
area.
Key facts
At 31 December
2021:
- New Zealand’s estimated resident
population was provisionally 5,127,200
- there were
2,544,600 males and 2,582,600 females
- the median age
of males and females was 36.9 and 38.9 years
respectively.
During the year ended December
2021:
- New Zealand’s population grew by 23,500
(0.5 percent)
- estimated natural increase (births
minus deaths) was 27,400
- estimated net migration
(migrant arrivals minus migrant departures) was
-3,900.
Visit our website to read this
information release:
National
population estimates: At 31 December 2021 – Infoshare
tables
