Safe Staffing Review Shows Glaring Flaws, But Reality Much Worse Says NZNO
Thursday, 17 February 2022, 3:23 pm
Press Release: NZNO
NZNO welcomes the release of the Nursing Safe Staffing
Review of the Care Capacity Demand Management (CCDM)
Programme. Acting Chief Executive Mairi Lucas, says that the
report validates what nurses have been saying for years
about chronic short staffing and compromised quality care,
and the reality on the ground is even worse than
reported.
"We’re ready to work with the government
to bring solutions, we’re just waiting on them to take us
up on
it."
