What New Zealanders Need To Know About The Plain Language Bill

The Chairperson of the Governance and Administration Committee is calling for public submissions on the Plain Language Bill.

The bill would improve the effectiveness and accountability of the public service by requiring communications to be clear and accessible to the public. It would set out requirements for public service agencies and Crown entities that all relevant documents produced use plain language.

In the bill, “relevant document” would be defined as any paper or electronic document that:

· is necessary to obtain a service or file a tax return

· provides information about any benefit or service

· explains to the public how to comply with a requirement the public service administers or enforces.

“Plain language” would be defined in the bill as language that is clear, concise, well-organised, follows recognised plain language guidelines, and can be easily understood on first reading.

The bill would also allow for the establishment of plain language officers for each reporting agency and require that relevant agencies report to the Public Service Commissioner about how they are implementing the requirements in the bill.

Tell the Governance and Administration Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Thursday, 31 March 2022.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What's been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee's Facebook page for updates



© Scoop Media

