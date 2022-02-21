Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Water Conference Tackles Reform And Other Key Issues

Monday, 21 February 2022, 10:48 am
Press Release: Water New Zealand

Three waters reforms, ensuring resilience and managing assets will be key topics under discussion at the Water New Zealand Conference and Expo which gets underway this week (23 Feb-4 March).

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual conference has been split into two parts – online starting this week and face to face in Hamilton in May (25-26).

Water New Zealand chief executive, Gillian Blythe says the three waters are facing once in a generation changes and it is vitally important that the people working at the forefront are able to come together, scrutinise and discuss these reforms.

“The reforms provide a vital opportunity to future proof our water resources and services and ensure a healthy sustainable environment for future generations.

“Our conferences are key events on the Three Waters calendar. It is vital that our members, who work across a wide range of areas, are able to keep up to date with the reform process and other key issues.

She says there is an enormous amount of knowledge and expertise amongst the association’s 2600 members and the conference creates the opportunity for their voices to be heard and understood.

“We are facing huge challenges, from the effects of climate change, to the need to improve the quality of our water so that we have a healthy sustainable environment for the future, through to ensuring a highly skilled, capable workforce.

“Te Mana o te Wai will underpin our work and we all need to fully understand how to give effect to this new approach. That’s why we have been working hard to support our members in this important transition.”

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta, who’s leading the three waters reforms, will be speaking at the opening of the conference, followed by Bill Bayfield, chief executive of the new regulatory authority, Taumata Arowai.

Preceding the conference will be a workshop (Tuesday 22 February) run by Taumata Arowai and the Department of Internal Affairs National Transition Unit where participants will be able to discuss and unpack details of the changes with senior officials.

See the conference programme

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Water New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Ottawa Precedent For Police Action


First contain, then clear. This morning’s belated “traffic management operation” by the Police is clearly a containment exercise meant to create boundaries beyond which the protest will not be allowed to expand. Once established, that perimeter can (at some future date) begin to be tightened inwards. Clearly, this strategy carries risks of confrontation - but standing back and allowing further expansion into other streets and locations wasn’t an option, either. As yet though, the Police are not carrying out the kind of wholesale clearance of the protest that has been occurring in recent days in Ottawa, Canada...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Financial Support For Businesses Affected By Omicron
A new targeted COVID Support Payment will be made available for businesses struggling with revenue during the Omicron outbreak. “As I said back in October when we announced the traffic light system, the Government has been monitoring the impact of the COVID Protection Framework on businesses and the economy... More>>

ALSO:

Luxon: A Divided Society
Today I want to talk to you about Covid, about vaccinations, and about mandates. But first I want to address the elephant in the room: our increasingly divided society. I entered politics because I wanted to help create a society where Kiwis can get ahead... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: Greens Call For Further Benefit Lift As Part Of COVID-19 Response
Ending poverty should be part of our public health response, says the Greens today in support of a report from Child Poverty Action Group. “Food banks are not the answer for families struggling to make ends meet... More>>



Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 