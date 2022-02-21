Government Throws Lifeline To Struggling Businesses
Monday, 21 February 2022, 3:25 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber
Business will welcome the lifeline of a new six-week
package of transition payments, leniency from IRD and an
extension of the cashflow loan scheme.
“Government
has listened and recognised the plight of hard-hit
businesses to meet their costs and hold onto staff as the
pressure builds along with Omicron’s surge,” says
Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett noting that
the criteria for the support payments has been lifted
marginally to 40 per cent downturn in turnover.
“The
three $4000 payments plus $400 for each FTE over the
six-week period will cover, we estimate, up to 70 per cent
of an average SME’s outgoings.”
Mr Barnett said
the government rescue package recognised that enterprises
had done everything they could, pivoting, restructuring,
transforming service and supply models to become more
efficient and moving to the digital world and
ecommerce.
“Business has kept on keeping on and this
package will give fresh hope that they will ride this latest
uncertainty and challenges caused by the rules around
isolation and
testing.”
