Statement From Children's Commissioner RE: Children Involved In Occupation At Parliament
Monday, 21 February 2022, 5:33 pm
Press Release: Office of the Children's Commissioner
As Children’s Commissioner I want every mokopuna, every
child, to be safe in all situations with the support of
their whānau and communities. It is crucial every parent or
caregiver considers the impact the ongoing situation at the
Parliamentary occupation could have on their mokopuna, their
children, who are present with them. While I support the
rights of all people to lawfully protest I would ask them to
consider whether their children should remain
involved.
