BusinessnBusinessNZ Calls On Protestors To End Business Disruption Around New Zealand

Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 9:39 am
Press Release: BusinessNZ
BusinessNZ says efforts should be made to end the protest
disruption at Parliament and around the country.
"The
protests are having a detrimental impact on already hard-hit
businesses across the country, and particularly in
Wellington.
"Survey results shared with us by our
regional partners at the Wellington Chamber of Commerce show
that on top of an already tough trading environment under
traffic light settings, the protest has caused an additional
downturn in business to nearly half of the enterprises that
responded.
Chief Executive Kirk Hope says protesters
have made their views known regarding the mandate and a
collection of other matters, and should now disperse in the
interests of safety and law and order in the Capital and
around New Zealand.
"Ongoing disruption is impacting
jobs, livelihoods and access to
education."
