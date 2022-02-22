Ministry For The Environment Funding Helping To Keep New Zealand Beautiful

Iconic Kiwi charity Keep New Zealand Beautiful is pleased to announce they have been named a recipient of $1.3 million in funding from the Ministry for the Environment’s Waste Minimisation Fund. This will build upon existing litter research, auditing and abatement initiatives, develop and expand on their community activations, implement further educational programmes and campaigns, and to launch a new initiative to address illegal dumping.

Minister for the Environment Hon. David Parker said, "Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s work on national litter data collection, school programmes, community events and campaigns that help change behaviour, has led the way in New Zealand."

"To help continue that work it gives me pleasure to announce that Keep New Zealand Beautiful has been approved funding of $1.3 million from the Waste Minimisation Fund subject to final deed negotiations.”

Minister Parker said, "This funding will allow Keep New Zealand Beautiful to deliver further research, education and community events that create even greater awareness of litter and other environmental issues we continue to face in New Zealand."

Heather Saunderson, CEO of Keep New Zealand Beautiful, thanked the Ministry for the vital funding. “Keep New Zealand Beautiful strives to educate, inspire and empower New Zealanders to participate and do their bit for the restoration, care and protection of their local and national environments," she said.

“This funding will support the delivery of research and data collection, the launch of new and expansion of existing educational and community-led programmes, and will also allow us to inform and expand on national behaviour change campaigns which in turn address the major issue of litter and waste in Aotearoa."

“Our charity this year celebrates 55 years of environmental work in the community and, through this valuable funding, the Ministry for the Environment recognises the real impact our programmes have made and will continue to make,” Ms Saunderson said.

The funding will go towards new and existing programmes and campaigns, including:

A follow up audit to the Keep New Zealand Beautiful National Litter Audit 2019, and the development of a subsequent behaviour change campaign



The undertaking of stakeholder engagement and research to understand and combat a rise in the illegal dumping of rubbish and tyres



Continued development and expansion of litter and waste education and resources in schools



Expansion of community-led programmes such as Clean Up Week and Plant and Paint New Zealand Beautiful initiatives

This $1.3 million grant follows Ministry for the Environment funding received by Keep New Zealand Beautiful in 2018, and is a two-year extension on that three-year programme.

© Scoop Media

