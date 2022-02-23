OCR Hike Makes Tax Relief More Urgent
Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 3:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to the 0.25% hike in the official cash
rate, New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke
says:
“Higher mortgage rates are set to
squeeze the budgets of households already hammered by rising
living costs.”
“The Reserve Bank is, rightly,
independent, but that doesn’t mean that the Government is
powerless to stop the price squeeze for
Kiwis.”
“The Government could give households
financial breathing space by pulling back fuel tax excise,
or by updating our out-of-date income tax
brackets.”
“Grant Robertson has already enjoyed a
revenue bonanza thanks to inflation – it’s time he gave
households a
break.”
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Russia’s tactics in Ukraine are not new. In August 2008, Russia fought a brief war with Georgia after the breakaway region of South Ossetia declared itself independent and invited in Russian troops. To this day, only Russia, Venezuela, Syria and Nauru recognise South Ossetia as being an independent nation. The rest of the international community regards South Ossetia as being under Russian occupation, and it continues to rely heavily on military, political and financial aid from Russia... More>>