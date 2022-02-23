Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Board Appointed To Support Delivery Of New Water Services Entities

Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

A Board has been appointed to provide advice and support on the delivery of four new water services entities as part of the Government’s decisions on Three Waters reform.

The Three Waters National Transition Unit Board, chaired by Sir Brian Roche, is part of the wider Three Waters reform programme, being led by Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs. It is the largest water reform programme in Aotearoa New Zealand’s history.

From 1 July 2024, four new water services entities will deliver drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services to people across New Zealand. In preparation, the National Transition Unit will create four local establishment entities, to support and drive the transition in their areas.

The Board will advise and support the Department’s Chief Executive to ensure the Unit is able to deliver the new system in a consistent and coordinated manner across the country, including through the establishment of the new entities and the efficient transfer of assets to them.

Delivering the Government’s three water reforms is one of the ways the Department is helping ensure iwi, hapū and communities across New Zealand are safe, resilient and thriving.

Members of the Three Waters National Transition Unit Board:

· Sir Brian Roche (chair) has direct experience in the establishment and operation of organisations. His roles over many years have created a skill base and perspective directly related to many of the complex financial, operational and policy issues associated with the successful establishment of the entities. He chairs Waka Kotahi NZTA and the COVID-19 Independent Continuous Review, Improvement and Advice Group.

· John Duncan has extensive experience in management and global financial markets, including banking and risk management. He is a Deputy Chair of Kāinga Ora and the Public Trust, and an advisor to Auckland City Council on funding, risk management, and balance sheet and capital issues.

· Fiona Mules started her career as an investment banker specialising in transactions and valuations. After a decade in the private sector, Fiona was brought in by Treasury to help establish a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) programme in New Zealand. Fiona is currently an independent director of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, Lyttelton Port Company and Rural Livestock. She is also a Member of the Southern Response Earthquake Services Independent Oversight Committee for government.

· Rukumoana Schaafhausen (Ngati Haua) is a lawyer with significant governance experience. She was recently the Chair of Te Arataura, Waikato-Tainui and is currently serving across a number of Iwi, community, private and public organisations in governance roles including Contact Energy, AgResearch, Miro Berries, Te Waharoa Investments, Tindall Foundation and The Princes Trust.

· Richard Wagstaff is the President of the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions (NZCTU). He was previously NZCTU Vice President and National Secretary of the Public Service Association. He is also a member of the International Labour Organisation’s Governing Body.

· Peter Winder is an experienced director, chief executive and senior manager in local and central government and the private sector. He is a Council Member and Establishment Board Member of Te Pūkenga, the Chair of Unitech and Manukau Institute of Technology. He is also a former Chief Executive of Auckland Regional Council and Local Government New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Department Of Internal Affairs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Ukraine And The West Bank Share In Common


Russia’s tactics in Ukraine are not new. In August 2008, Russia fought a brief war with Georgia after the breakaway region of South Ossetia declared itself independent and invited in Russian troops. To this day, only Russia, Venezuela, Syria and Nauru recognise South Ossetia as being an independent nation. The rest of the international community regards South Ossetia as being under Russian occupation, and it continues to rely heavily on military, political and financial aid from Russia...
More>>



 
 

Government: Russian Ambassador Called In Over Ukraine
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta says the Ambassador of the Russian Federation has been called in to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade amid escalating actions from Russia. “The Russian Ambassador is being called in today to hear New Zealand’s strong opposition to the actions taken by Russia in recent days... More>>



Government: New Financial Support For Businesses Affected By Omicron
A new targeted COVID Support Payment will be made available for businesses struggling with revenue during the Omicron outbreak. “As I said back in October when we announced the traffic light system, the Government has been monitoring the impact of the COVID Protection Framework on businesses and the economy... More>>

ALSO:

Luxon: A Divided Society
Today I want to talk to you about Covid, about vaccinations, and about mandates. But first I want to address the elephant in the room: our increasingly divided society. I entered politics because I wanted to help create a society where Kiwis can get ahead... More>>

ALSO:


Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 