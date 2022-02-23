Apology To Shanan Halbert MP
Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 4:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union is issuing an apology to Shanan
Halbert for unfair criticism in a previous
statement.
Union spokesman Jordan
Williams says, “After we criticised Shanan Halbert for
failing to isolate after a COVID test in accordance with
Government guidelines, he clarified that his test was taken
while asymptomatic, as part of a regular
precaution.”
“In other words, regardless of the
rules, he was trying to do the right thing by his
constituents and his actions weren’t putting anyone at
undue risk. Our criticism was unfair and he has our sincere
apologies.”
“Shanan Halbert has now apologised for
failing to follow updated Ministry of Health guidance, which
is very big of him.”
“Frankly, it should be the
Ministry of Health apologising, not Mr Halbert. The testing
rules are confusing and impose costly demands on people who
justifiably want to monitor their positivity because they
travel often or interact with the
elderly.”
© Scoop Media
