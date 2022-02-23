Apology To Shanan Halbert MP

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is issuing an apology to Shanan Halbert for unfair criticism in a previous statement.

Union spokesman Jordan Williams says, “After we criticised Shanan Halbert for failing to isolate after a COVID test in accordance with Government guidelines, he clarified that his test was taken while asymptomatic, as part of a regular precaution.”

“In other words, regardless of the rules, he was trying to do the right thing by his constituents and his actions weren’t putting anyone at undue risk. Our criticism was unfair and he has our sincere apologies.”

“Shanan Halbert has now apologised for failing to follow updated Ministry of Health guidance, which is very big of him.”

“Frankly, it should be the Ministry of Health apologising, not Mr Halbert. The testing rules are confusing and impose costly demands on people who justifiably want to monitor their positivity because they travel often or interact with the elderly.”

