Statement On Claims Groundswell NZ Is Joining Convoy Protest

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 11:35 am
Press Release: Groundswell NZ

In response to incorrect claims that Groundswell NZ is coming to Wellington to participate in the protest, the following statement can be attributed to Groundswell NZ spokesperson Bryce McKenzie.

In recent days Groundswell NZ has been pulled in all directions over the protests currently in Wellington.

In response to suggestions that Groundswell NZ are going to Wellington – we can assure you this is not happening.

While we can sympathise with the anti-mandate protesters’ frustrations over the Government’s antagonism and lack of response, people must respect that we are an organisation for our rural community, advocating predominately on rural issues. As tempting as it is to line up in support of other causes, we need to stay focused on our core mission.

When Laurie and I established Groundswell NZ, it was in response to the unworkable regulations placed on hard-working Kiwi farmers. Although we have sympathy with those questioning mandates, it is not something Groundswell NZ is going to get involved in at this stage.

I know many Groundswell NZ members are against mandates. Others aren’t. And that is OK. We come together and fight for what we all agree on – the over-regulation and arrogance from the Government.

As an organisation, we’re tackling rural issues and don’t want to take away from our core mission – focusing on holding this government to account on unworkable regulations.

As farmers, we know first-hand how divisive this Government can be. We understand the frustration that many New Zealanders are feeling.

Behind the scenes, we are planning the next stages of what is going to be a sustained campaign to push back on unworkable regulations impeding rural New Zealand. I hope you’ll join our fight for rural communities and our way of life.

Watch this space and thank you for your support.

Bryce McKenzie, Groundswell NZ

Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine, And Blokes In Peril


A great darkness is falling over Ukraine, and it will last for decades. In launching a full scale invasion, Russian president Vladimir Putin is doing what bullies routinely do. He’s beating up on a smaller, weaker adversary while claiming he was provoked. He was pushed into it, he says, and is acting only to defend his own “security.” Yeah right. The reality is that Russia is so weak it could not countenance even a flawed social democracy on its border. So the people of Ukraine are being crushed militarily, and Ukraine is to be ruled once again – as it was before the 2014 uprising - by a puppet whose strings will be pulled by Moscow...
Government: Aotearoa New Zealand Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response... More>>



Government: Lifts 66,500 Children Out Of Poverty
Figures released today by Stats NZ show all nine child poverty measures continuing to trend downwards resulting in 66,500 children being lifted out of poverty and the Government meeting the first round of child poverty targets... More>>

Government: Next Stage In Plan To Manage Omicron Peak
Ministers have confirmed a move to the next phase of the Government’s Omicron response from 11:59pm tonight (Thursday, 24 February), COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>



Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


