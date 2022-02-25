Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Live Export Reports Paint Grim Picture For NZ Cows

Friday, 25 February 2022, 10:09 am
Press Release: Animal Save Movement

Reports obtained by an Animal Save New Zealand activist reveal abuse of cows in the live export industry is still widespread.

The reports relate to five shipments of live cattle exported from New Zealand to China between April and May last year. They were filled in by voyage veterinarians and obtained under the Official Information Act 1982, and they describe appalling conditions, numerous deaths, disease, illness, infection, and graphic injuries amongst the animals.

Kiwi activist, Elin Arbez, says the shipping of pregnant animals is especially worrying.

“The large number of pregnant animals being exported is extremely concerning. When the Al Kuwait departed from Timaru in April 2021 there were 2,368 pregnant cows on board. During the three-week voyage of the Brahman Express which departed Timaru on 7 May, seven animals died including three pregnant Friesians who died from heat stress. Reported symptoms included abdominal discomfort, shaking or tremors, and mouth-breathing,” Ms Arbez states.

One of the reports describes one of the heat-stressed, pregnant cows as “recumbent and not getting up”. She was subsequently “hosed down” until she got to her feet. She died the following morning.

Another vessel, the Yangtze Harmony, departed Napier on 8 April 2021. During the voyage 16 deaths were reported. Equally disturbing is the way these animals suffered.

The following excerpts are from the section which lists the causes of mortalities:

25/4/21 Broken neck. Stuck in railings.

25/4/21 Sudden death. Post mortem findings – shipping fever (lung infection).

28/4/21 Sudden death. Post mortem findings – no abnormalities. Diagnosis unknown.

28/4/21 Unable to stand. Unwell several days. Minimal response to treatment. Euthanised.

01/5/21 Progressive weakness and reluctance to rise. Died during discharge prior to euthanasia.

01/5/21 Broken ribs right side. Died during discharge prior to euthanasia. Unable to post-mortem as crew disposed of body.

01/5/21 Nerve damage preventing hind feet from bearing weight. Unable to rise. Euthanised.

01/5/21 Blind, weak. Lame left fore. Unable to discharge as difficult to draft/move. Euthanised.

01/5/21 Infected left foreleg from full thickness necrotising skin wound on elbow. Euthanised.

01/5/21 Infected right foreleg from full thickness skin wound on elbow. Died during discharge. Post mortem showed severe necrotising. Infection spread across shoulder and body.

01/5/21 Lameness earlier in trip. No attempt made to stand. Unable to get her off the ground. Euthanised.

In 2021, the government acknowledged that widespread welfare issues exist, and announced a ban on live export of certain animals by sea. However, the ban does not come into force until 30 April 2023. At the time, the government proposed a gradual winding-down of the practice, but instead it has increased significantly, with approximately 120,000 live cattle exported from New Zealand to China since the 14 April 2021 announcement.

“In light of the information in these reports, we call on the government to bring forward the ban and take immediate action to prevent the suffering of these animals,” Arbez adds.

© Scoop Media

