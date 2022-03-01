Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ UK FTA “Inclusive Trade” Agenda Does Nothing To Redress Failed Free Trade Model

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 8:57 am
Press Release: Professor Jane Kelsey

“The Inclusive Trade agenda in the New Zealand United Kingdom free trade agreement (FTA) attempts to recover some of the credibility the Labour Government lost when it signed the unpopular CPTPP to rescue the even more unpopular TPPA”, says Auckland University Professor Emeritus Jane Kelsey.

“The chapters on Māori, gender, small businesses, environment and labour essentially concede that free trade agreements have been driven by the interests of big business and heightened economic and social equality, and marginalisation over recent decades.”

“Yet”, according to Professor Kelsey, “these chapters do nothing to redress that imbalance”,

The FTA’s enforceable rules on goods, intellectual property rights, investment, financial services, and the crucial new area of digital trade are all skewed to benefit large corporate interests.

By contrast, the “Inclusive Trade” chapters on Māori, women, small businesses are unenforceable and merely promote “cooperation activities” like research, exchanges and roadshows.

“Yes, there is reference to Te Tiriti o Waitangi/The Treaty of Waitangi, as there should be in any international agreement between New Zealand and the United Kingdom”, said Professor Kelsey.

“But the UK merely ‘notes’ it was an original signatory to the Treaty, and then washes its hands of any ongoing obligations. Every subsequent reference to the Treaty is confined to New Zealand.”

Likewise, the Māori trade chapter is “ground-breaking” in name only.

“Not only is the Māori Trade chapter unenforceable, and limited to three areas they ‘may’ cooperate on, the UK explicitly says that nothing in the chapter imposes an obligation on it to actually do anything!”

In return, the always over-optimistic economic modelling projects a maximum gain of $970 million to New Zealand’s GDP in 15 years.

Professor Kelsey points out that is about 0.3% of current GDP, or an increase on average of less than 0.02% per year over 15 years – “hardly an economic bonanza”.

And that is without considering that increases in New Zealand’s trade with the UK are already happening without the FTA and that many of those exports will be diverted from other export markets.

Professor Kelsey repeated the calls from herself and many others in Aotearoa and internationally for a comprehensive rethink of this model of free trade agreements to confront the social, environmental and economic challenges of the 21st century.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Professor Jane Kelsey on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Tentative Response To Putin, Plus Putin’s Mentor


Plainly, Russia’s war on Ukraine isn’t something Vladimir Putin dreamed up overnight, or did on impulse. With hindsight, Putin has been working for years to prepare Russia to withstand the economic sanctions that have been the only way the West has been willing to punish his aggression. For one thing, Putin has steadily built up a war chest of $US630 billion at Russia’s central bank to prop up the Russian economy and protect the rouble as best it can from the financial pain Putin knew would be coming once he sent Russia’s tanks rolling across the borders into Ukraine...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Zealand Signs Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have overnight signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that unlocks unprecedented access to the UK market and accelerates New Zealand’s COVID-19 recovery, say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Announces Initial Humanitarian Support For Ukraine
New Zealand is providing humanitarian aid to support those in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.
“Aotearoa New Zealand stands by the people of Ukraine impacted by Russia’s unprovoked invasion... More>>

Government: Aotearoa New Zealand Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response... More>>



Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 