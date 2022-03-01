Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

A Great Start, But More Needed

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 5:04 pm
Press Release: Bus and Coach Association

The Bus and Coach Association (BCA) and Rental Vehicle Association (RVA) were both pleased to hear of the recent relaxing of border restrictions for returning Kiwis and eligible travellers from Australia and the rest of the world on both March 2 and March 4, 2022, respectively. “The removal of the self-isolation requirement makes sense in the current environment”, says Ben McFadgen, Chief Executive Officer of the BCA and the RVA.

Over the last month the BCA and RVA have been working closely with the international aviation, tourism, hospitality and events sectors, to put pressure on the government to reconsider the health risk posed by visitors or returning Kiwis compared with the current risk posed to New Zealand communities in the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This is a great start,” says Mr McFadgen, “the government appears to be listening and has clearly indicated its intent to reconnect with the world. This decision is good news for airlines already flying to NZ via their global network and sends a clear signal to other airlines to put NZ back on their schedule for 2022.”

Operators are still nervous though. “The Intent is great,” says McFadgen, “but the tourism sector needs certainty. Timing is critical. New Zealand needs tourists. Our sector needs tourists. Without them we are done. We are looking at a 65% loss of all our tour bus and coach operators by May, and our rental vehicle operators’ revenues are down by, on average 70%. Basically, we are haemorrhaging.”

The sectors have been riding out the last two years on their own. “While the government provided support to many businesses, it was a broad-brush approach”, says Mr McFadgen, “our operators have specific needs peculiar to their businesses. They have high, ongoing, overheads and high capital costs. With the government’s support packages, they simply fell down a crack.”

The Bus and Coach and Rental Vehicle Associations have been regularly reaching out to Government Ministers to inform them of the plight of operators and ask for help but have either been ignored or shuttled from one Ministerial portfolio to another. “The most recent response was to push us to the Finance Minister,” says Mr McFadgen. “We have been through three different Ministers now and continue to be overlooked. What will it take for this government to understand that without help there will be little capacity for NZ to service inbound travellers and New Zealand travellers when restrictions ease? There will be nothing left to move them round New Zealand. Why hasn’t the government done anything about this? They’ve known about it for almost two years!

“At least give the operators some certainty. We understand the government’s caution on giving explicit dates for visitors to return without self-isolation. However, right now we have a net loss to New Zealand from the tourism sector. New Zealanders can travel overseas, but no one can come here to do the same. All our tourism dollars are now going offshore. We need money flowing back into New Zealand communities. We need a date we can work towards”

Both the bus and coach and rental vehicle sectors are looking forward to getting more positive news about the opening of NZ’s border to international tourism.

“Like the rest of the tourism sector we hope the government will base its future decisions on enabling NZ’s international tourism recovery, not constraining it. Demand is still high. People still want to come here. We need to make it work. We need to reconnect NZ to the world,” says Mr McFadgen.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Bus and Coach Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Tentative Response To Putin, Plus Putin’s Mentor


Plainly, Russia’s war on Ukraine isn’t something Vladimir Putin dreamed up overnight, or did on impulse. With hindsight, Putin has been working for years to prepare Russia to withstand the economic sanctions that have been the only way the West has been willing to punish his aggression. For one thing, Putin has steadily built up a war chest of $US630 billion at Russia’s central bank to prop up the Russian economy and protect the rouble as best it can from the financial pain Putin knew would be coming once he sent Russia’s tanks rolling across the borders into Ukraine...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Zealand Signs Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have overnight signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that unlocks unprecedented access to the UK market and accelerates New Zealand’s COVID-19 recovery, say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Announces Initial Humanitarian Support For Ukraine
New Zealand is providing humanitarian aid to support those in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.
“Aotearoa New Zealand stands by the people of Ukraine impacted by Russia’s unprovoked invasion... More>>

Government: Aotearoa New Zealand Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response... More>>



Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 