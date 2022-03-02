Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Executive Director To Lead The Review Into The Future For Local Government

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 8:44 am
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

Janine Dowding will become the Executive Director of the Review into the Future for Local Government, Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs announced today.

Michael Lovett, Deputy Chief Executive, says Janine has the experience and background to lead the review and help position New Zealand for the future.

“Over the next 30 years, New Zealand will change a great deal,” says Mr Lovett.

“The country will have a larger, more diverse population and technology will change the way we live and work. Climate change will require us to adapt and reshape our economy and lives. The Tiriti o Waitangi partnership will move into a new phase with an increasing focus on enduring, mutually beneficial relationships.

“These changes will bring new challenges and opportunities to local governance. This Review is an opportunity to create a new system of local governance and democracy that will effectively respond to a changing New Zealand and create conditions for communities to thrive.

“I look forward to Janine joining the team.”

Janine will join the Review into the Future Local Government on 14 March 2022 on secondment from her current role as Chief Executive of Tasman District Council.

While the Review is independent, support is provided by the Department of Internal Affairs in our role to ensure New Zealand is a well-functioning democracy.

The Review into the Future for Local Government is considering:

· The functions, roles and structures of local government.

· Relationships between local Government, central government, iwi, Māori, businesses, communities and other organisations.

· Necessary changes for local government to most effectively reflect and respond to their communities.

· The embodiment of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

· Funding arrangements for local government.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Department Of Internal Affairs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Tentative Response To Putin, Plus Putin’s Mentor


Plainly, Russia’s war on Ukraine isn’t something Vladimir Putin dreamed up overnight, or did on impulse. With hindsight, Putin has been working for years to prepare Russia to withstand the economic sanctions that have been the only way the West has been willing to punish his aggression. For one thing, Putin has steadily built up a war chest of $US630 billion at Russia’s central bank to prop up the Russian economy and protect the rouble as best it can from the financial pain Putin knew would be coming once he sent Russia’s tanks rolling across the borders into Ukraine...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Zealand Signs Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have overnight signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that unlocks unprecedented access to the UK market and accelerates New Zealand’s COVID-19 recovery, say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Announces Initial Humanitarian Support For Ukraine
New Zealand is providing humanitarian aid to support those in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.
“Aotearoa New Zealand stands by the people of Ukraine impacted by Russia’s unprovoked invasion... More>>

Government: Aotearoa New Zealand Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response... More>>



Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 