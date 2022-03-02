International Trade In Services Shows $5.4 Billion Deficit In 2021
Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 10:45 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
International trade in services showed a deficit in 2021
following surpluses in 2020 and 2019, Stats NZ said
today.
New Zealand’s services deficit reached $5.4
billion in the year ended December 2021, following a $1.0
billion surplus for the same period in 2020, and a $3.8
billion surplus in 2019.
Services exports fell by 25
percent from their 2020 figure to $13.9 billion, while
services imports rose 11 percent to $19.3
billion.
