Fall In New Homes Consented In January
Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 10:48 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
The actual number of new homes consented in January 2022
was down 6.3 percent from January 2021, Stats NZ said
today.
“There were 2,833 new homes consented in
January 2022, down 6.3 percent from 3,025 in January
2021,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop
said.
“The January 2021 figure was the highest on
record for a January month, and despite the comparative
fall, the 2022 figure is still the second highest for a
January month in the 57-year time
series.”
