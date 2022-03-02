Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

UNA NZ Report Progresses NZ’s Journey To Ratification Of ILO Convention 190 And Elimination Of Workplace Harassment

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 12:05 pm
Press Release: UNANZ

In June 2019, the International Labour Organization (ILO) hosted a centenary conference in Geneva, approximately 6,300 delegates representing governments, employers and workers from the member states attended. On the agenda was a vote for the adoption of Convention 190; a comprehensive initiative tackling the issue of violence and harassment in the world of work. With a clear 439 out of 476 votes going in favour of the standard, the event brought into force the first international agreement recognising ‘violence and harassment’ as a broad spectrum of behaviours, that must be eradicated by targeting the driving influences behind them.

Despite its progressive and beneficial aspirations, New Zealand is yet to ratify Convention 190. This is somewhat surprising given our previous support for ILO Convention 111 (Discrimination in Respect of Employment and Occupation) and the gaps in pre-existing legislative frameworks that Convention 190 can address to improve national labour welfare. Not only would this ratification have profound effects for the welfare and productivity of the national workforce; it would also signal to other Member states that New Zealand wants to continue to be a leader of labour reform and wellbeing.

The United Nations Association of New Zealand (UNA NZ) has recently completed a three-part report explaining first, Convention 190 and the obligations it creates, second, how the Convention may take shape in New Zealand’s working and legislative environment and third, the wider international ramifications the Convention has.

This report will contribute to a wider campaign seeking to raise awareness for Convention 190 that will be driven by various union and human rights organisations. Beginning with a petition to gather support for Convention 190, the campaign will aim to lobby with real-life experience and storytelling that will educate employers and employees alike of the consequences of work-related violence and harassment. This will work alongside contributions to MBIE policy that reflect a realistic implementation strategy for Convention 190 in New Zealand.

It is integral that every working person in New Zealand not only understands their rights and responsibilities in the workplace, but promotes a working culture that is intolerant of violence and harassment towards others. The distribution of the UNA NZ Report constitutes one part of a campaign that requires everyone to stand up for labour welfare and a New Zealand workforce that prioritises safe working conditions for all.

You can read the report by visiting our website: https://www.unanz.org.nz/learn/submissions-and-reports/

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UNANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Wellington Protest Activity: Protestors Moved, Arrests As Fires Lit


Riot police this afternoon started pushing into the area of protest inside the grounds of Parliament, clearing tents around the bottom of the Parliamentary Library lawn. Loudspeaker messages continually told protestors that Parliament grounds are closed and people will be trespassed...
More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Protests, Putin’s Pyrrhic Victory, Plus A Playlist


The protest encampment at Parliament long ago ceased to have any rational purpose beyond perpetuating its own existence. Social media has already condemned the way the protesters have put their children in harm’s way, and used them as human shields to deter and impede the clearance operation. It is hard to see (a) how this can end without the use of substantial force and yet (b) how the Police have any alternative but to move the protest encampment off Parliament grounds and adjacent streets. It seems unlikely the protest will be ended for good today, but reportedly “considerable ground” has been made by the Police...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Zealand Signs Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have overnight signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that unlocks unprecedented access to the UK market and accelerates New Zealand’s COVID-19 recovery, say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Announces Initial Humanitarian Support For Ukraine
New Zealand is providing humanitarian aid to support those in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.
“Aotearoa New Zealand stands by the people of Ukraine impacted by Russia’s unprovoked invasion... More>>

Government: Aotearoa New Zealand Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response... More>>



Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 