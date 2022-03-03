Distribution Of Wealth Across New Zealand Households Remains Unchanged Between 2015 And 2021

Although the median net worth of New Zealand households has increased between 2015 and 2021, there has been no significant change in the distribution of wealth over this period, Stats NZ said today.

Net worth is the value of a household’s assets, such as real estate, retirement savings, and shares, less its debts, such as mortgages, credit card debt, and student loans.

The median net worth of New Zealand households in 2021 was estimated at $397,000 an increase of 21 percent from the last survey in 2018 and an increase of 39 percent since the first survey of its type in 2015. Median net worth indicates the level where half of all households have more and half less than this net worth.

