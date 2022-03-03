Confiscate Their Cars! Over 80% Of Kiwis Want Drink Driver Cars Seized

New research shows that just over four in five New Zealanders (83%) want to see the cars of repeat drink drivers confiscated.

“Further to this, our research shows two-thirds (66%) of New Zealanders support using alcohol interlock devices in cars to reduce drink driving,” says NZ Alcohol Beverages Council Executive Director, Bridget MacDonald.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency just released its Road to Zero road safety strategy that acknowledges drink driving is trending downward, but there is more to be done to continue this trend. Alcohol interlocks are recognised as one tool to do this.

“We’re drinking 25% less per capita than we did in the ’70s and ’80s, and our drinking culture continues to change for the better. At the same time, drinking driving convictions have nearly halved in the past ten years.

Our research shows that Kiwis want more to be done to reduce drink driving through both preventative measures and consequences. They support targeted education and support programmes[i] as well as targeted actions, such as the use of interlocks and confiscating cars.

Waka Kotahi is taking a multifaceted approach to its road safety strategy, from infrastructure to vehicle safety. It also places emphasis on targeted education, public awareness campaigns and empowering local communities to develop local solutions. The use of interlock devices are another tool in its toolkit to help keep our roads safer, particularly from high-risk or recidivist offenders,” says Bridget.

“We each have a responsibility to make better drinking decisions to keep ourselves and others safe on our roads. If we choose to have a drink, we need to leave the car at home and plan ahead for a safe way home, whether it’s a taxi, bus or a designated driver. If we choose to drive, then we don’t drink – it really is as simple as that,” says Bridget.

© Scoop Media

