Essential Worker Heroes About To Have Pay Slashed Says Union.

Monday, 7 March 2022, 9:41 am
Press Release: Unite Union

Unite Union, which represents hospitality workers, including in the country's MIQ Hotels, says those MIQ workers are facing a massive pay cut, as much as 10%.

John Crocker, National Secretary of Unite Union says “These MIQ workers have bravely kept the whole country safe for 2 years now. In 2021 they successfully won the Living Wage for the duration of the MIQ contracts, but with the government contracts starting to expire from March they could be moved onto rates just above the minimum wage. This means going from $910/week (full time) down to a little over $800/week - that could be half a week’s groceries, gone.”

“Despite the criticisms of the system, MIQ has allowed over 220,000 New Zealanders to return safely. While omicron is present in the community now, MIQ has bought us the time we needed to achieve one of the world’s highest vaccination rates.” says Crocker

“Businesses and workers are looking forward to the Tourism industry rebounding, but with inflation at 6% and a shortage of workers, businesses are going to have to pay a bit more to retain good staff - as well as it being the right thing to do. After April 1, the Living Wage will only be $1.55 above the minimum wage, we’re asking hotel employers to meet this.”

“We’re asking the public to ask their accommodation provider if they pay the Living Wage before they confirm their booking.”

The Living Wage is an independently calculated hourly wage a worker needs to pay for the necessities of life and participate as an active citizen in the community. It reflects the basic expenses of workers and their families such as food, transportation, housing and childcare.

Currently it sits at $22.75 per hour, $1.55 above the minimum wage from 1 April 2022.

