ANZASW Responds To Chris Luxon’s State Of The Nation Speech

Yesterday, Chris Luxon (Leader of the National Party) presented his first State of the Nation speech. National’s economic plan targets the rich and continues a neoliberal, trickle-down philosophy that, history shows us, simply does not work.

Mr Luxon shared his mother was a social worker, adding “in seeing mum's social work, I learnt how challenging life can be. And the role that we all need to play to support people when they are struggling”. For ANZASW, there is a significant disconnect between Mr Luxon’s words here and his plan.

Mr Luxon’s speech attacked the welfare system and he failed to meaningfully acknowledge or address the many challenges currently facing Aotearoa. The answer is much more complex than simply putting in an honest day’s work or providing people with more opportunities. Mr Luxon has not truly understood the challenges and systemic drivers that result in people being trapped in poverty. Poverty is rarely a choice.

We would have welcomed insight into National’s plans for: how the Crown will honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi obligations to reduce inequity for Māori; growing inequality and poverty; the housing crisis; mental health; substance abuse; family violence; our health and education systems; addressing the divide that exists in Aotearoa New Zealand; or climate change.

These are (some of) the issues that social workers work with and see the impacts of daily.

Tax cuts, as National proposes, will make a marginal difference ($16.73 a week) for those on the average wage yet risks making access to essential public services even more challenging over the long-term. National’s plan will mainly benefit those who are well-off. The removal of the bright-line test and interest deductibility will make first home ownership even less achievable, with housing investors continuing to buy property. The repeal of the Regional Fuel Tax removes a key policy lever in our national and global fight against climate change.

We’d welcome the opportunity to meet with Mr Luxon to discuss the issues social workers see daily and to support in developing solutions that actually address these challenges facing many New Zealanders.

