Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Commerce Commission Recommends Legalising New Grocery Stores

Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 10:50 am
Press Release: The New Zealand Initiative


Wellington (Tuesday, 8 March 2022) The New Zealand Initiative is applauding the Commerce Commission for their final report into supermarket competition, and says the regulator is right to take issue with the red tape that hinders competitors entering the market.

The Commission recommended easing zoning restrictions so that it is legal to build supermarkets in more places, removing restrictive covenants that hinder supermarket development in prime sites, and ensuring that the Overseas Investment Act and the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act do not unduly impede entry and expansion.

New Zealand Initiative Chief Economist Dr Eric Crampton said, “For too long it has been effectively impossible for a new grocery chain to enter. Thankfully, the Commission has recommended the abolition of those regulatory hurdles.”

“No sane grocery business would consider entering a small market at the far end of the world under the restrictions New Zealand has had in place. And the Commission recommends striking to the root of the problem.”

“Under existing rules, any entrant would have to find the small number of sites where they would be allowed to put up supermarkets, ensure those sites were not restricted by covenants, secure the sites, and work through years of planning and consenting processes – with hundreds of millions of dollars tied up while waiting. If backed by foreign capital, the entrant would need to add onerous Overseas Investment Office requirements into the mix that could add additional years of delay. And anticompetitive alcohol licensing processes provide their own additional substantial hurdle for a full-service grocer.”

At 9.35, the Commission recommends: requiring district plans and regional spatial strategies to provide sufficient land for choice of sites; setting minimum proportions of urban land zoned for retail grocery; limiting planners’ discretion in approving new grocery stores; counting the positive outcomes of competition as a benefit in planning and not declining consents because of adverse effects on other commercial centres. The Commission also recommends making greater use of mixed-use zoning to enable a range of activities in brownfield sites.

The New Zealand Initiative strongly endorses every one of those recommendations.

Initiative Chief Executive Dr Oliver Hartwich said, “The Government should immediately adopt the Commission’s recommendations to free up land use planning. But it should go further. Why wait for the next review of the Overseas Investment Act to determine whether it poses a substantial barrier to entry? The Government could, today, direct the Office to consider retail grocery to be in the national interest and to approve every application to build new grocery stores.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from The New Zealand Initiative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Tired Tax Plan


Like a broken record, National Party leader Christopher Luxon is offering a 40 year old formula of tax cuts that (inevitably) will be paid for over time, by cuts to public services. His tax cutting plans would hugely and disproportionately benefit the top 3% of the income elite to which he personally belongs. Moreover, as an owner of seven houses, he would also stand to benefit from the proposed reduction (from 10 years to two years) of the “bright line” test brought in to restrain the relatively tax-free buying and selling of housing properties. Property developers owning multiple properties would also gain significantly from the renewed ability to write off interest deductions...
More>>



 
 

Luxon: State Of The Nation Address
Kia ora koutou katoa, Da jia hao, Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, Assalamu alaikum, Talofa lava, Malo e lelei, and good morning everyone. Thank you so much for joining me here today. First, I want to acknowledge that everyone has been shaken by the unprovoked and senseless attack on Ukraine... More>>


National: Woods Must Act On Kāinga Ora Cover Up
The Housing Minister must act to restore confidence in Kāinga Ora after a Public Service Commission investigation concluded that the agency repeatedly failed to meet the standards expected of a public service agency, National’s Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Signs Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have overnight signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that unlocks unprecedented access to the UK market and accelerates New Zealand’s COVID-19 recovery, say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 