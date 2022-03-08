Monte Cecilia CEO Pushes Back On PM's Comments

Monte Cecilia CEO Bernie Smith is pushing back on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s statements on Monday that while rising living costs were having an impact, she wouldn’t describe the situation as a crisis.

“From Monte Cecilia’s perspective, we’re working with hundreds of families every day who were already struggling to keep a roof over their children’s heads and food in their bellies, who are now being pushed well past the line. If that’s not a crisis, I don’t know what you’d call it.”

“Between rent, food, fuel and other basic necessities, families are expected to somehow find thousands of dollars extra a year to cover the rising costs. That’s a tough blow for those of us who are doing ok, but for families who were already struggling it’s crushing.”

Monte Cecilia has had to stop taking referrals earlier in the year after its wait list grew to almost 400 families and the government restricted its ability to contract new homes from landlords.

“The level of need in our communities right now is staggering and it’s a gut punch each time we have to tell a family that we’re not able to help them right now. If we as a country don’t do something urgently, the number of families in serious need, and the severity of that need, is only going to continue to grow.”

Bernie acknowledges that much of this is being driven by events happening internationally such as Covid and the war in Ukraine, but says that isn’t a reason not to act.

“It doesn’t matter that the cause is global because this isn’t about handing out blame – what matters is what we’re doing to help our most vulnerable families. Prime Minister Ardern has said that she expects things to improve over the course of the year and I hope she’s right, I really do, but families are being forced into poverty right now. We can’t afford to sit still and hope the situation improves – we need to act.”

