Commerce Commission Report Highlights Opportunity To Fix Supermarkets’ Real Problems

Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 10:31 am
Press Release: FIRST Union

Yesterday’s report back from the Commerce Commission into Aotearoa’s supermarket duopoly of Countdown and Foodstuffs may have stopped short of recommending a breakup of the brands, but it has exposed important opportunities for reform that would enable excessive profits to be curbed, power to be returned to workers, and lower grocery bills for all - and Fair Pay Agreements could be the solution, FIRST Union said today.

"In a way, the report is a missed opportunity," said Ed Miller, FIRST Union Research and Policy Analyst. "But in breaking down the issues caused by a powerful duopoly, the Commission has offered a pathway for reform with our focus on workers as well as consumers."

"Importantly, the report confirms that the Foodstuffs franchise model is effectively a fiction designed to devolve the bargaining power of workers by creating individual Collective Agreements at every store rather than by a single negotiation, as in Countdown’s case."

"They have also identified that the market power of the duopoly diminishes returns to suppliers, which in turn undermines those workers’ ability to negotiate good wages and conditions."

"Fair Pay Agreements - a national agreement that would cover all workers in a given profession - would provide that single mechanism to deal with bargaining at the level of workforces rather than individual stores or businesses, and that would mean an opportunity to resist the overreach of two powerful brands."

"We strongly support the recommendation of a collective bargaining mechanism for suppliers and believe it should work in tandem with collective bargaining for the people who work for those suppliers."

"The report also identifies a need for good faith dealings across the industry, and that should extend to workers, who would benefit hugely from a strong collective voice on matters that affect them - and again, that supports the need for a Fair Pay Agreement."

"Inflated grocery bills hurt us all - including the people who work in supermarkets and for their suppliers - and the duopoly generates $430 million in excess profits every year, according to the Commerce Commission’s report."

"Having a means to redirect that excessive profit back into workers pockets would mean an average wage increase of over $6500 per year for everyone working in supermarkets, and this would go some way to addressing relatively low pay in the sector."

"It’s clear that executives have been making hay while the sun shines, and we need both a mechanism for returning that profit to workers as well as a disincentive to continue inflating the prices of goods in our supermarkets."

"Fair Pay Agreements could be the answer."

© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In The Ukraine Sanctions Response


The Achilles heel in the West’s punitive sanctions against Russia has always been pretty obvious. Russia may be highly dependent on its oil and natural gas exports - but alas, Europe is just as addicted to cheap Russian energy. Germany for instance, relies on Russia for 40-45 % of its energy needs. Therefore – as Werewolf recently pointed out - the US/European sanctions packages have carefully exempted Russia’s energy deals from the sanctions regime, mainly by trying to identify and prevent the energy transactions in the SWIFT international banking system from being caught up in the sanctions...
More>>



 
 

Government: Fast-tracks Support For Ukrainians
The Government is putting in place fast-track measures to support Ukrainians to remain in New Zealand or to return here immediately. “New Zealand was one of the first to give humanitarian support to Ukrainians when Russia invaded... More>>


Luxon: State Of The Nation Address
Kia ora koutou katoa, Da jia hao, Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, Assalamu alaikum, Talofa lava, Malo e lelei, and good morning everyone. Thank you so much for joining me here today. First, I want to acknowledge that everyone has been shaken by the unprovoked and senseless attack on Ukraine... More>>


National: Woods Must Act On Kāinga Ora Cover Up
The Housing Minister must act to restore confidence in Kāinga Ora after a Public Service Commission investigation concluded that the agency repeatedly failed to meet the standards expected of a public service agency, National’s Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


